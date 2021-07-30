Hyderabad: White paper on Kaleshwaram project demanded

Hyderabad: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Damodar Rajanarasimha on Thursday wrote to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over the issue of Kaleswaram project. In a letter he said that he came to know about the damages done to the pipelines that transport water from Annaram pump house to the barrage.

"Several news reports had stated that damage was due to lack of quality of the pipelines and supervision by officials concerned. It is rule that pipelines are laid based on water velocity and the status of the layers of the land," Damodar said.

He further stated that authorities concerned should take steps to avoid any obstructions, like tanks and ponds. "To provide details of the barrage government should release a white paper on the project," he asked CS.