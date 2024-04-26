Hyderabad: Will end 4% quota for Muslims in TS says Amit Shah

Hyderabad/Siddipet : “BRS and Congress are in cahoots. Both are opposed to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Both had facilitated ‘Muslim reservation’ in Telangana. And they did not celebrate ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ on September 17 for fear of Majlis. The worst part is, within a short span of coming to power, Telangana has become the ATM for the Congress,” said Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

“On the other hand, the Modi government aims at comprehensive development of Telangana and that can happen only when the BJP government is formed at the Centre,” Shah said, appealing to the people to vote for the BJP and ensure that the saffron party gets 12 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Addressing a public meeting in Siddipet in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao and BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender, the Union minister said that two corrupt parties -- Congress and BRS -- had joined hands and hence the Congress government was not probing the corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and land scam (of Dharani portal). “Congress had made lot of noise before the elections, but had failed in taking necessary action,” he said. Accusing both the ruling Congress and BRS, Shah said that once the BJP comes to power for the third consecutive term at the Centre, it would end the "Muslim reservation” and make it as SC, ST, OBC quota. Listing out the achievements of the Modi government in the last 10 years, Shah said they had resolved many long pending issues that the country was facing.



The people of Telangana are with Modi this time and have decided to make the BJP victorious in every seat. He added.

Earlier, BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for playing the BC card for seeking votes for the Congress candidate while denying BCs their due in the ministerial berths in his Cabinet.