Hyderabad: Woman files complaint against traffic cop for making obscene gesture

A woman filed a complaint against a traffic policeman with the Cyberabad police after the latter made obscene gestures at the woman following an argument in Madhapur.

The woman was stopped by the traffic police at Parvat Nagar junction who issued a challan for carrying a partially broken number plate on the vehicle. She began arguing that the policeman on duty is allegedly ignoring motorists without helmets and caught her.

When the police tried to record the statements of the woman, she also started to take photographs of the policemen. While taking the photographs, a traffic home guard Praveen gestured inappropriately at the camera with tongue folded.

The woman motorist raised objection over the policeman gesture and sent a message to Cyberabad police on social media complaining about the incident.

However, the police said that they will initiate any action against Praveen after verifying the events.

