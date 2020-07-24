Hyderabad woman gets 13 years in jail for helping paramour sexually abuse her son

The Hyderabad metropolitan sessions court on Thursday awarded 13 years jail term to a woman for helping her paramour to sexually and mentally abuse her nine-year-old son. Meanwhile, her paramour has been awarded two-year and 10-year jail term.

In 2016, the boy's father lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police against his wife and her paramour for assaulting, torturing and sexually abusing his son. The man said that his wife began torturing his son after a tantric conspired to abuse the child. However, she also planned to kill him after the boy learned his mother illicit affair.

The man who was working in Kuwait learned about his wife's affair from his son. The nine-year-old told his father that the accused Faiyaz used to visit home to stay with his mother by locking the child in a room. When the boy questioned the relation, the duo used to assault and sexually abuse him to keep him quiet.

They filmed the acts of torturing the boy to threaten him and his siblings for not revealing their relation. However, the boy transferred the videos to a Pendrive and showed his father who returned to India and lodged a complaint with the police.