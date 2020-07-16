Hyderabad: Woman suffering from fever dies hours before her wedding

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman who was suffering from typhoid died hours before her wedding while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, the woman fell sick two weeks ago after the wedding date was fixed. Since there is no dip in the body temperature, the woman was taken to various hospitals where the doctors confirmed that she was affected with typhoid.

All the arrangements have been made for the wedding and the woman succumbed to the fever on her wedding day. Relatives of the woman alleged that the girl was infected with the coronavirus. However, it has not been confirmed.

The wedding was called off with the death of the woman who was laid to rest at a graveyard in Vatepally on Thursday. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and are investigating if the woman was dead with coronavirus infection.