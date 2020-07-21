Hyderabad: Writ filed in High Court for media coverage of Secretariat demolition

Hyderabad: A Writ Petition has been filed in the High Court by VIL Media Private Limited, represented by G. Sampath seeking a direction to allow the Press to cover and report/telecast the Secretariat demolition activity.

The petitioner alleged that the State Government is not allowing the Press to cover the demolition activity of the Secretariat buildings as being illegal, arbitrary and violative of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

Moreover, the State Government has not even released a single photograph of the demolition of much-discussed demolition of the Secretariat buildings into the public domain and performing the demolition activity of the historical and heritage buildings in a secret manner by deploying hundreds of police personnel and imposing traffic restrictions, which leads to a wider discussion in the public domain, the petition avers.