Hyderabad: WTITC expands global presence with 0nauguration of first international office at Silicon Valley

Hyderabad: The World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC), a pioneering platform that unites Telugu technocrats, entrepreneurs, and visionaries worldwide, has taken a momentous step forward with the inauguration of its first international office at Silicon Valley, the epicenter of technological innovation. This significant milestone reinforces WTITC's commitment to empowering the Telugu community and driving technological advancements on a global scale.

Silicon Valley, widely recognised as the global hub of the tech industry, holds immense importance in the realm of technology and entrepreneurship. By establishing a presence in this vibrant ecosystem, WTITC aims to leverage the abundant opportunities, expertise, and resources available in Silicon Valley to accelerate the progress of Telugu technocrats and facilitate their global impact.

Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman of WTITC, graced the inauguration ceremony and officially opened the office. The event commenced with a traditional pooja conducted by a Hindu priest, symbolizing WTITC's commitment to harmoniously blending tradition and technology in its endeavors.

The inauguration of the first international office underscores WTITC's vision of connecting and empowering Telugu technocrats across the globe. The office will serve as a pivotal hub for international members, facilitating collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities. In line with its expansion plans, WTITC envisions opening multiple offices in countries worldwide, solidifying its global network and fostering closer ties with international stakeholders.

"We are delighted to inaugurate the first international office of the World Telugu Information Technology Council at Silicon Valley," expressed Mr. Sundeep Kumar Makthala. "This momentous occasion symbolises our unwavering dedication to empowering the Telugu community and driving technological innovation on a global scale. The Silicon Valley office will serve as a catalyst for collaboration, partnerships, and the creation of a thriving ecosystem for Telugu technocrats worldwide. We envision it as the springboard for expanding WTITC's global presence, connecting and uplifting our community."

The establishment of the WTITC international office at Silicon Valley marks an exciting chapter in the organization's journey, propelling its growth and impact in the global technology landscape. With its firm foothold in Silicon Valley and ambitious plans for international expansion, WTITC is poised to shape the future of the Telugu community in the realm of information technology and beyond.

WTITC International Affairs officer Niranjan, council members Dharmender Bochu, Galla Shivashankar, Vijay Spandana, Ramesh, Surya Vidyalaya and others attended the event.