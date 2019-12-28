Hyderabad: Yechury slams PM Modi over NPR

Hyderabad: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has asserted that the Left parties will not compromise in the fight to consolidate the constitutional obligation of secularism in the country.

Participating in a programme 'Save Indian Constitution of India' at the Osmania University here on Saturday, the CPM leader said that the objective behind the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is to sharpen the communal polarisation.

He alleged that the BJP is trying to mainstream its political agenda.

Sitaram said that the BJP-led NDA headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had experimented with the National Population Register (NPR) and after Congress came to power, the then UPA government brought some changes in the NPR.

The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government introduced some more amendments targeting a section of community, he charged.

He pointed out that the BJP-led Central government had brought into force the NPR without holding any debate in the public forums.

The CPM leader said the party would fight for equal justice to all communities irrespective of their religion and caste in the country.