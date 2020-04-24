Hyderabad: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil distributes PPEs

Hyderabad: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil distributed PPEs to the doctors and medical staff working in hospitals here on Thursday.

He gave away the kits worth Rs 2, 10,000 to the staff at Gandhi, NIIMS and Osmania hospitals.

While appreciating them for being frontline warriors on battle against corona, the MP wished better health for them.

Superintendents of NIMS, Osmania, N Satyanarayana, Nagendrappa, medical officers from Gandhi Hospital and staff were present.