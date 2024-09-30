Live
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Promotes Environmental Sustainability and Community Welfare Through 30th iCARE Event
- HDFC Life to Offer Credit Life Solutions to Customers of Sundaram Finance
- Ujjivan increases ROI on its Fixed Deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure
- Minister Jupally Invited to Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams.
- Grand Dussehra and Bathukamma Celebrations at Akshara High School: A Celebration of Culture and Triumph of Good Over Evil.
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Focuses on Increasing Conviction Rates in District Cases: Court Duty Officers Directed to Strengthen Efforts.
- V Lakshminarayana Assumes Charge as Additional Collector (Revenue)
- Christian Groups Seek Parliamentary Intervention In Kerala Waqf Land Dispute
- Small cities lead India festive season sales across e-commerce platforms
- Maharashtra govt to set up water information centre for sustainable development
Just In
HYDRA Clarifies No Involvement in Musi River Evictions or Demolitions
Highlights
HYDRA (Hyderabad Development and Revitalization Authority) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath clarified that HYDRA has no connection with the ongoing surveys along both sides of the Musi River.
Hyderabad : HYDRA (Hyderabad Development and Revitalization Authority) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath clarified that HYDRA has no connection with the ongoing surveys along both sides of the Musi River. He confirmed that the agency is not involved in relocating residents from the Musi area nor has it undertaken any demolition activities in the region.
Ranganath also emphasized that HYDRA has not marked any houses in the Musi floodplain for clearance. The ongoing Musi beautification efforts fall under a special project being carried out by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, which is responsible for the rejuvenation of the river and its surrounding areas.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS