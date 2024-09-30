  • Menu
HYDRA Clarifies No Involvement in Musi River Evictions or Demolitions

Hyderabad : HYDRA (Hyderabad Development and Revitalization Authority) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath clarified that HYDRA has no connection with the ongoing surveys along both sides of the Musi River. He confirmed that the agency is not involved in relocating residents from the Musi area nor has it undertaken any demolition activities in the region.

Ranganath also emphasized that HYDRA has not marked any houses in the Musi floodplain for clearance. The ongoing Musi beautification efforts fall under a special project being carried out by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, which is responsible for the rejuvenation of the river and its surrounding areas.

