HYDRA Comm visits Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A V Ranganath on Wednesday visited Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, addressing concerns regarding alleged encroachments around the historic lake.

During his visit, the Commissioner spoke with residents, who raised concerns about the possible demolition of their homes. Reassuring them, Commissioner Ranganath stated that no residential areas or homes would be affected.

Ranganath further emphasised that the restoration work for Bathukamma Kunta would be completed within two months and restricted to the existing 5.15-acres area. This project, he assured, would be carried out without encroaching on any residential spaces. He added that HYDRA will remove trees growing around the lake.

The project aims to restore Bathukamma Kunta while preserving the rights and security of residents, assuring that their homes will remain intact. The administration’s proactive measures, including dialogue with locals and the presence of police, reflect an effort to ensure community support and maintain peace in the area. Meanwhile, HYDRA demolished encroachments built by Nagaram Municipal Chairman Chandrareddy on a 40-foot-wide road in East Hanuman Nagar in Keesara mandal.