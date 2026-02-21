Present status of genuine sadabainamas

Sadabainama refers to unregistered, white-paper agricultural land transactions. Between August and Sept 2025, the legal status of sadabainama underwent a major shift, with the Telangana High Court clearing the path for the regularisation of over nine lakh pending applications. On August 26, 2025, the Telangana High Court dismissed a PIL plea challenging the 2020 government order (GO 112), removing the legal deadlock that had stalled the process for five years.

The state government is now processing these applications under Section 6 of the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2025. The scheme applies to rural agricultural lands. It covers small and marginal farmers with land holdings up to five acres. Applicants must prove possession of the land for at least 12 years, with documents dated before June 2, 2014.

The Revenue Department is processing applications submitted between October 12, 2020, and November 10, 2020. Upon successful verification, 13-B proceedings are issued, providing formal ownership rights (Pattadar passbooks) and removing the "unregistered" status, thus significantly reducing land disputes.