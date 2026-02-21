AI startup CEOs laud PM for supporting AI advancement

New Delhi: On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roundtable with CEOs of AI and deep tech startups pioneering innovative initiatives in agriculture, healthcare, cybersecurity, etc., who praised the country's "supportive and dynamic environment for Artificial Intelligence advancement".

Stressing the importance of promoting Indian languages and culture, PM Modi called for expanding India's AI tools for higher education in the mother tongue, according to an official statement. The startups participating in the roundtable are tackling population-scale challenges across key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, cybersecurity, ethical AI, space, etc., the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Participating ventures also include those focused on ethical AI, social empowerment through vernacular access to justice and education, and modernising legacy systems to strengthen enterprise productivity.

The AI startups said, "The country now offers a supportive and dynamic environment for AI advancement, firmly establishing its presence on the global AI landscape." They praised India’s sustained push to strengthen its Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, sector’s rapid expansion, and noted that global momentum of AI innovation and deployment is increasingly shifting towards India. The firms lauded the India AI Impact Summit as reflecting the country’s growing stature in global AI conversations, the statement said.