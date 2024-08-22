IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work

Mahabubnagar: Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College welcomed its new batch of first-year students with an insightful orientation programme featuring a distinguished guest, Donur Ananya Reddy, who achieved the 3rd rank in the All India Civil Services Examination 2023.



As the chief guest, she emphasised the importance of pursuing vocational education with dedication and a genuine interest. She encouraged students to engage deeply with their subjects and stressed that consistent effort and focus are key to academic and professional success. She cited the examples of eminent figures like APJ Abdul Kalam and Manmohan Singh, who excelled in their respective fields through hard work and dedication.

Ananya Reddy shared her own journey, revealing her long-standing ambition for the IAS from childhood. After completing her degree, she dedicated two years to Civil Services preparation. She benefitted from the guidance and strategies of previous toppers. She highlighted Civil Services exams evaluate candidates on their natural qualities and perseverance. College chairman K S Ravikumar noted that while engineering might seem challenging, overcoming these challenges can pave the way for significant achievements. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from Reddy’s success.

As a token of appreciation, Reddy was presented with the Jaipal Reddy Memorial Inspiration Award, along with a cheque for Rs 25,000. The event was attended by college secretary V Venkata Rama Rao, principal Dr Sujivanu Kumar, academic director Dr P Krishnamurthy, polytechnic college principal Dr V E Chandra Shekhar, and others.