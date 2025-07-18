If BJP is genuine, it must legalise BC Reservation Bill: Kadiyam

Hanumakonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari said on Thursday that the government is implementing welfare schemes that are not found anywhere else in the country. Along with additional collector Rohit Singh, he attended the ration card distribution at the tahsildar’s office in Lingala Ghanpur mandal headquarters. They distributed ration cards to beneficiaries. Additionally, cheques for Rs 7,98,250 were distributed to 14 beneficiaries from the CM’s Relief Fund in the mandal. Srihari demanded that if the BJP truly cares about the BCs, it should immediately provide legal backing to BC reservations. He accused the BRS of misusing power and pushing the State into deep debt. He questioned how many assets KCR, KTR, Harish Rao, and Kavitha had in 2014 and how many they now possess, implying massive accumulation of wealth through misuse of power. He alleged that this is why the entire Kalvakuntla family is entangled in legal cases, with one already jailed and others likely to follow soon.

The MLA stated that the dream of ration cards for the public was realised only under the government. In Jangaon district, 9,700 ration cards were sanctioned, and 14,780 new members were added to the list. In the mandal 688 ration cards were sanctioned. He advised those who haven't yet received cards to apply immediately. He emphasised that only under the Congress are the poor getting justice, and praised the distribution of free fine rice as an unprecedented initiative in the country. Srihari accused the Opposition of criticising the government out of desperation. He remarked that those who are incapable of action often talk too much. He highlighted that the government holds record for waiving Rs 2,000 crore in loans in a single financial year. He announced new pensions would soon be sanctioned. He urged people to observe how those who were in power for the last 10 years are now embroiled in legal cases.