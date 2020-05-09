If we cannot test, how can we know the cause of death? High Court queries Telangana government

Hyderabad: The High Court on Friday took serious note of health officials and questioned the State government as to why it is not asking the medical department officials to test blood samples from dead bodies. Its danger sign is that if tests are not done on dead bodies you will never know what reason that caused the patient's death.



The High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing on public interest litigation filed by Rtd. Professor Vishveshwar seeks direction to provide requisite medical equipment namely, PPE's, N95 Masks etc., to the Doctors and Medical Staff in the Government Hospitals as they extend medical aid to the Covid-19 patients.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan pointed out how many containment zones were declared in Hyderabad city and what is the population of the containment zones.

Counsel for the petitioner Chikkudu Prabhakar informed the Bench that the State government is not keen on taking up massive testing on people residing in the containment zones in Hyderabad City. All residents of these zones should be tested for Covid-19 to curtail further spread of Coronavirus. As per WHO guidelines, people residing in all Red Zones and containment areas should be tested for Covid-19, he added.

As per the media reports, the State government has taken a decision to test only such persons who have signs of the corona. If the tests are going on this way, the State really does not have realistic data of coronavirus, whether it is spreading more and more in the state or not. If the number of corona patients goes unreported, then it seems that the State is juggling with the statistics of corona patients which will be like fooling people. In fact, the blood sample of a dead body should be sent for analysis to find out whether that patient died of coronavirus or not.

Advocate General B.S.Prasad informed the bench that he will get clear instructions whether doctors in the State are performing their duty as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India Health Ministry and ICMR.

Chief Justice Chauhan pointed out that WHO guidelines say nowhere that 'only the primary suspect of corona should be tested, but you should also test those who belong to that patient and his family members besides sending them to quarantine centres. The State Government should make a reality check rather than fooling themselves. If we do not attempt reality, then we are painting a wrong picture of everyone', CJ said.

The CJ Bench directed Advocate General B.S.Prasad to furnish details pertaining to the policy decision taken by the State government with regard to testing only such persons with primary symptoms and the scientific reason behind such a decision. Why the health officials are restricted from taking blood samples of dead bodies and analysing them.

CJ further pointed out that the Bench wants to know the logic behind the decision of the State government for not testing blood samples of dead persons. The matter has been adjourned to May 14.