Illegal filter sand business thriving

Wanaparthy: Thousands of litres of water are being wasted to process sand, which is then loaded onto tractors and transported elsewhere. Each tractor-load of sand is being sold for Rs 4,000-5,000. Since even government projects are using this sand, concerns are being raised about its quality.

In the district, including Revalli and Gopalpet mandals, illegal filter sand business is thriving unchecked. Despite being aware of the situation, authorities seem indifferent. Officials allege that whenever they seize sand-laden tractors, they receive immediate phone calls from influential leaders, pressuring them to release the vehicles. People in these areas criticise Revenue and police officials for allowing this illegal activity to continue openly.

Recognising the need for sand in Indiramma housing projects, collector Adarsh Surabhi and SP Ravula Giridhar recently directed officials to identify sand reaches and curb illegal trade. Following their orders, the collector inspected sand reaches in Srirangapur, Pebbair and Madanapur mandals. During the inspection, the authorities seized the Ramapuram sand reach in Pebbair mandal and auctioned the confiscated sand, scaring illegal sand miners.

However, despite these efforts, illegal sand processing continues just 3 km from the district headquarters, where filter sand is being manufactured and transported freely.