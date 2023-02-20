Illegal mining going unchecked: Activist

Narayanpet: Sand and gravel mafia is carrying out illegal mining in a brazen manner, causing crores of rupees loss to the government exchequer. The inaction of the revenue and the police authorities is encouraging the criminals and there are allegations galore of them taking bribe from the mafia.

The mafia is operating largely at night. They are engaging trucks and JCBs for the illegal mining in Maganoor and surrounding areas, looting the valuable wealth of the public.

Diddi Praveen Kumar, a social activist from Nenu Saitham social organization, observed that illegal mining in some regions has come down drastically with the intervention of Narayanpet SP. But, it turned rampant in Maganoor region.

He demanded that the officials act and put an end to the looting of nation's wealth by the anti-social elements. He alleged that though the revenue officials caught two tippers smuggling gravel in Maganoor, but they let off the operators for reasons best known to them. This could not have taken place without the active connivance of the ruling party leaders, he alleged. He urged the senior officials of the police and the revenue departments to swing into action and curb the illegal activity and save the precious public resources.