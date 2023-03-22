IMD-Hyderabad predicts more rains in city and other parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: After a heavy rains in this week in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, the IMD predicts another rain events in the State and has issued a yellow alert for many districts from March 24 to 26. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and squall during this period.



On March 24 and 25, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to have a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected towards evening or night. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city which will be applicable on Friday and Saturday.

It is to mention here that the recent rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorm, the maximum and minimum temperatures in all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, have dipped significantly.

The maximum temperatures in Telangana districts have seen a departure of 2.8-5.8 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

The recent rainfall and hailstorm in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana provided a much-needed respite from the summer heat.

It is reported that apart from IMD, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at many places in the state.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to be in the range of 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, all circles are likely to see a significant dip in maximum temperature.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly. It is important to note that rainfall in Hyderabad can cause flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.