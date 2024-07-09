IMD predicts heavy rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued warnings to the people of Telangana, predicting heavy rains across the state today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, particularly in Hyderabad, expected to continue for the next two days.

Strong surface winds are anticipated until July 12, prompting the department to issue a yellow alert. Telangana has experienced significant rainfall during this southwest monsoon, with the state recording 210.6 mm against the normal 175.6 mm. Jogulamba Gadwal district reported the highest rainfall at 94.5 mm. Hyderabad recorded a normal rainfall of 173.5 mm so far.

The IMD Hyderabad has issued a warning of heavy rains in various districts of the state for the next two days, urging residents to take necessary precautions.