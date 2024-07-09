Live
- HASSS Sewing Mission Center Inaugurated in RK Puram by MLA Ganesh
- Pay property tax arrears quickly through OTS scheme: BBMP chief
- Namma Yatri Women autopreneurs earn Rs 42 lakh through ‘Mahila Shakti’
- Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj meets Revanth Reddy, presents team India jersey
- Enhanced patrols in Charmadi Ghat to ensure tourist safety and traffic flow
- 65 pc transactions now digital in small-town India, Gen X leads the charge
- Ajit Pawar launches Assembly campaign with Siddhivinayak temple visit
- Youth dies days after release from police custody, protests erupt in Bengal's Dholahat
- Heavy rains lead to severe flooding in Udupi
- Shivanna offers condolences, financial aid to families of road accident victims
Just In
IMD predicts heavy rains in Telangana
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued warnings to the people of Telangana, predicting heavy rains across the state today. The Indian...
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued warnings to the people of Telangana, predicting heavy rains across the state today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, particularly in Hyderabad, expected to continue for the next two days.
Strong surface winds are anticipated until July 12, prompting the department to issue a yellow alert. Telangana has experienced significant rainfall during this southwest monsoon, with the state recording 210.6 mm against the normal 175.6 mm. Jogulamba Gadwal district reported the highest rainfall at 94.5 mm. Hyderabad recorded a normal rainfall of 173.5 mm so far.
The IMD Hyderabad has issued a warning of heavy rains in various districts of the state for the next two days, urging residents to take necessary precautions.