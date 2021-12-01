IMD predicts light rains in Hyderabad for next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rains in Hyderabad. The rainfall is due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal which gets intensified into a hurricane by December 2, causing light rainfall in the city on Thursday and Friday.



The IMD also said that the depression is expected to move northwest and strengthen further, reaching the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by December 4.

Meanwhile, the night temperature in the city went rose on Tuesday, reaching 18.8 degree Celsius that is three degrees more than normal. The day temperature was 29.4 degree Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, areas like Kapra, Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar, Serilingampally, LB Nagar and Falaknuma might witness a drop in temperatures in the following days.