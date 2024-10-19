Immediate Action Needed on Full Farm Loan Waiver: Ranjith Kumar Demands Government Response.

Gadwal : Farmers not receiving loan waivers due to minor technical issues.

Details of farmers without loan waivers will be submitted to the Collector soon...

No mention of the promised Rythu Bharosa by Dussehra...

Ranjith Kumar, District Chairman of the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee, has expressed strong discontent over the delay in fulfilling the promise of a ₹2 lakh loan waiver for farmers. Speaking at a press conference today at the district office, he accused the government of using technical reasons as an excuse to avoid implementing the waiver.

He revealed that during their attempt to submit a memorandum to BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who visited Jogulamba Gadwal district yesterday, they were unlawfully arrested. Meanwhile, the minister allegedly misled the public at an open meeting by claiming that the loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh had been fully implemented. Ranjith Kumar stated that details of farmers who have not received the waiver will soon be collected and submitted to the government through the District Collector.



During the press meet, Ranjith Kumar demanded the immediate resolution of the technical issues preventing the full loan waiver. He also criticized the delay in providing the promised Rythu Bharosa by Dussehra, accusing the Congress party of neglecting the promises it made before coming to power. He announced that details of farmers who haven’t received the loan waiver would be gathered across the district and submitted to the Collector to bring the issue to the government's attention.



He urged the ruling party leaders to address the issue and take it up with the Chief Minister for prompt resolution.



The meeting was attended by Convener Buchibabu, leaders Srinivas Yadav, Rangaswami, Prem Raj, Sarvesh, and Karthik.