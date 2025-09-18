Impact of suspension of services little: Govt

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday asked why the private hospitals were stopping the Aarogyasri Services now when they did not do during the nine and half years ago.

The Health Minister responded to the suspension of services by the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA). The Minister recalled that during the previous government, the hospitals were not even provided Rs 50 per month but the Congress government had agreed to give them Rs 100 crore every month and also released Rs 100 crore recently.

The Minister said that the government was making alternate arrangements for Aarogyasri services.

“We are taking alternative steps in the wake of suspensions by the private hospitals. We will ensure people do not face any inconvenience in getting the services.

Meanwhile, the government said that there was little impact of the suspension of services by some private hospitals on Wednesday.

They said that the private and corporate hospitals were away from the strike and 87 per cent of the hospitals provided the services. Only 13 per cent of hospitals boycotted the services. Out of 477, only 62 hospitals were on strike and 415 hospitals continued their services. Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Uday Kumar once again urged these hospitals to continue the services.

Sources said that on an average 844 surgeries were taken up under Aarogyasri Services in the last fortnight and on Wednesday there were 799 surgeries, which meant that the impact was only 5 per cent.