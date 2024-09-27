Implement new prison laws with a humane approach: Bandi to states

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, emphasized that the new prison laws aim to implement reforms with a humanitarian perspective, focusing on the rehabilitation of inmates. He spoke at the 4th National Conference on 'Women Officers in Prison Administration,' organized by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Kumar credited Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repealing outdated 130-year-old prison laws and introducing the "Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act-2023." He noted that the previous laws primarily confined criminals but lacked a humanistic approach. The responsibility for implementing these new laws rests with state governments.

He urged states to address shortcomings in prison management and improve operations, highlighting the need for modern technology to enhance surveillance and transparency. Technologies such as biometric systems, CCTV, RFID, and video conferencing facilities should be utilized to aid in prison reforms.

Noting the overcrowding issue, Kumar stated that approximately 75% of inmates are undertrial prisoners, stressing the necessity for adequate support under the new legal and technological framework. He called for prioritizing healthcare, education, nutrition, and housing for women prisoners, advocating a humanitarian approach among prison staff for effective rehabilitation.

To enhance prison security and inmate rehabilitation, the Centre has allocated Rs 950 crore for a comprehensive plan, which includes financial assistance for poor prisoners unable to pay fines or bail bonds. Kumar acknowledged the challenges faced by women officers in prisons, commending their bravery and urging improved services to facilitate inmate change.

He highlighted the role of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and BPRD in enhancing capabilities across police, prisons, prosecution, and judicial officials. To date, BPRD has offered 325 courses related to new criminal laws, training 4,476 prison staff, and providing skill training to 23,772 women prisoners to improve their post-prison job prospects.

He reiterated the importance of integrating social and moral values within prisons, along with educational, recreational, and vocational training facilities. He affirmed that special measures are being taken for the safety and rights of women, with ongoing reforms in prison administration under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Union Home

