Implement Pancha Sutra perfectly: Collector A Sri Devasena

Peddapalli: As part of 'Pancha Sutra', more importance is given to cleanliness, said District Collector A Sri Devasena. On Saturday, she inspected Lankeswaram village of Ramagiri mandal, where 100 per cent Pancha Sutra has been implemented.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Devasena advised the villagers to maintain their surroundings neat and clean so that they can live healthy life. She also told them to use community toilets constructed in their villages and individual sanitary latrines (ISLs) that were constructed in their houses.

After inaugurating the Vaanara Vanam, the Collector suggested the villagers to protect the planted saplings and to utilise various schemes introduced by the government for their wellbeing.

The government had issued orders to conduct Palle Pragathi programme from January 2 to 12. During the programme the villagers must implement the Pancha Sutra perfectly and should make the programme successful, she said.

Reminding that Peddapalli district earlier bagged several awards for maintaining Swachhata, Devasena stated that everyone must strive hard with the same spirit to get good results in the days to come. She appealed the gram panchayats in the district to take Lankeswaram village as an example in which 100 per cent Pancha Sutra was implemented successfully.

On the occasion, village sarpanch Md Mansoor has donated 100 steel plates and glasses asking the beneficiaries to use them during functions that would be held in each house in the village to prevent plastic usage in the village. Collector Devasena appreciated the sarpanch's gesture Md Mansoor.