In a swift move, police nab 3 suspects hours after murder

A shocking stabbing at the Jagadgirigutta bus stop has sent shockwaves across the city after auto driver and history-sheeter Roshan Kumar Singh (26), was brutally attacked and fatally wounded by rival rowdy-sheeter T Baleshwar reddy (alias Badshah) and his accomplices on Wednesday evening. The savage assault, which was caught on CCTV and witnessed by terrified locals, left Roshan with six deep stab wounds to the stomach.

In a swift breakthrough, the Jagadgirigutta police, aided by the Special Operations Team (SOT) Balanagar, arrested three suspects within hours of the sensational broad-daylight murder.

According to Cyberabad DCP N Koti Reddy, the victim, Roshan Kumar Singh, was allegedly stabbed to death by a rival gang led by Showreddy. Police said the attack stemmed from a lingering feud between Showreddy and another local man, Shareef, whom Roshan was known to support.

Investigators revealed that Showreddy had conspired with his associates Syed Mahamood (28) and Revo Aditya (alias Adil, 26) to eliminate the victim. The accused reportedly procured a knife online before calling Roshan to the bus stop. As part of their plan, Mahamood held the victim while Showreddy repeatedly stabbed him. The trio then fled the scene on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. Roshan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Police seized the murder weapon, blood-stained clothes, mobile phones, and the getaway motorcycle used in the offence. Preliminary checks confirmed that both the accused and the deceased had previous criminal records.

The operation was supervised by DCP (SOT) P Shobhan Kumar and ACP Balanagar P Naresh Reddy, with ground teams led by Inspectors B Venkatesham (Jagadgirigutta) and Shiva Kumar (SOT). Officials credited CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and swift field coordination for cracking the case within hours.

Cyberabad police appealed to the public to immediately alert authorities by dialling 100 during violent incidents rather than recording videos for social media, stressing that timely information can help save lives and ensure rapid police response.