In support of Tummala
Khammam: In a display of support, Tummala Yougandhar, the son of Congress party’s candidate for Khammam, Tummala Nageswara Rao, participated in an intensive election campaign as part of ‘GadapaGadapaku Congress.’ The event held in the district on Monday garnered a tremendous response from the local populace. Yougandhar met with the locals in all divisions of the Khammam Municipal Corporation, engaging with the residents, and urging their support. His efforts did not go unnoticed, as he was warmly welcomed by the people in each division, who showed their affection and support for his cause.
In his campaign speech, the young Congress leader expressed his belief that his father’s tireless dedication to the district’s development has left an indelible mark. Yougandhar was optimistic about the Congress party’s prospects in the State and envisioned a future where Khammam becomes a model for development.