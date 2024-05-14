  • Menu
Delhi Liquor Scam Case: MLC Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 20

MLC Kavitha, who was hoping for bail in the Delhi Liquor Scam Case, was once again disappointed as the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court decided to extend her judicial custody till May 20.

MLC Kavitha, who was hoping for bail in the Delhi Liquor Scam Case, was once again disappointed as the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court decided to extend her judicial custody till May 20. Despite the end of her judicial custody on Tuesday, the court ruled in favor of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request for a 14-day extension due to the filing of a supplementary charge sheet with 8 thousand pages.

During a inquiry on Tuesday, the ED argued for the extension of Kavitha's judicial custody citing the submission of the extensive supplementary charge sheet. The Rouse Avenue court took this into consideration and decided to extend the judicial custody. The court scheduled a hearing on May 20 to further discuss the supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED.

In the Delhi liquor scam money laundering case, MLC Kavitha's judicial custody expired on Tuesday, and she was produced in court through a video conference around 2 pm. Despite her hopes for bail, Kavitha will remain in custody until at least May 20 as the legal proceedings continue.

