Delhi Liquor Scam Case: MLC Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 20

MLC Kavitha, who was hoping for bail in the Delhi Liquor Scam Case, was once again disappointed as the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court decided to extend her judicial custody till May 20. Despite the end of her judicial custody on Tuesday, the court ruled in favor of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request for a 14-day extension due to the filing of a supplementary charge sheet with 8 thousand pages.

