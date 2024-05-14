Live
Misleading ads by Patanjali: SC reserves order in contempt proceedings against Ramdev, Balkrishna
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the contempt notice issued to Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna over the continued publication of misleading advertisement by the ayurvedic company.
Dispensing Ramdev and Balkrishna’s personal appearance in further proceedings, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah allowed three-week time to Patanjali to file an affidavit regarding the withdrawal of the sale of banned products and their advertisements.
It took note of the submission that the entire page of newspapers containing the public apology published by Patanjali has been placed on record.
Earlier, the top court had rejected the "unconditional and unqualified apology" tendered by Ramdev and Balkrishna and took strong exception over the violation of the undertaking given to the Supreme Court in November last year.
Patanjali had earlier assured the Supreme Court that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.
The Indian Medical Association has sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 – which prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government, in an affidavit, apprised the apex court that its State Licencing Authority has granted permission to file a complaint against Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for repeated violations of the drug advertisements law and suspended manufacturing licenses for 14 of their products.