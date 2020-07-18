Incessant rains fill all lakes, ponds in Mahbubnagar district

Mahbubnagar: With incessant rains across Mahbubnagar district for the past three days, majority lakes and ponds in villages and towns have filled up to their fullest extent, giving happy moments to the people and farmers in the district.



Talla Vaagu lake in Nawabpet mandal of Mahbubnagar is brimming with water up to its full tank level. With this the people of this region were happy and hoping the water from the lake would suffice their irrigational and drinking water needs for the next one year.

"Thanks to the continuous rains for the past three days in the district. This is the first time after five years, Talla Vaagu lake has filled to its brim with rainwater. We hope the lake water will suffice irrigation for two seasons," said Pandiaha Goud, a farmer from Suraram village.

Under Talla Vaagu lake, at least 10 villages surrounding Nawabpet mandal and including the mandal headquarters will be benefited as it will recharge the ground water table and increase water levels in the tube wells in the region. Not only Talla Vaagu, the excess water flowing from its outlet vents (tum) is also filling up the downstream lakes of villages like Suraram Yerrakunta, Nallakunta, Nandaram Woilcheruvu, Udityala Muddai Cheruvu, Moti Ghanapur Cheruvu, Peddavevelli Kummarikunta lake and others have also received heavy inflows from upstream and all are brimming with rain water.

Similarly, lakes, ponds and check dams filled up in Devarkadra mandal were also filled. Recently Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud also visited the newly constructed Bandrapally Check dam, which was also filled with water giving cheers to the surrounding villagers. Both the MLA and Minister offered prayers and inaugurated the Check dam. It is learnt that the check dam and the Road over Bridge were constructed with a cost of Rs 63 lakh. With this check dam storing water up to 2 to 3 kilometers, the farmers of more than 10 villages surrounding the check dam are benefitted as all the bore wells have got recharged and full farming activity is being taken up.