Include Covid 19 treatment in Aarogyasri: MLC Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: MLC Jeevan Reddy called upon Congress leaders and cadre to put pressure on the State and Central governments to vaccinate the entire population in the State. During a zoom meeting with State Congress leaders on Thursday, he criticised that the Centre had acted irresponsibly regarding Covid vaccine. As per the AICC directives, an action plan has to be readied to ensure that the vaccination will be completed expeditiously, he added.

He pointed out that in the wake of Covid third wave, the Congress should be prepared to put pressure on the governments to ensure that everyone will be vaccinated in June, July and August. "Almost all States in the country were providing free treatment to corona infected patients, but in Telangana alone, no such action was taken till date. Due to the government's failure, poor were left in debt and the families disturbed," he alleged.

Jeevan Reddy alleged that the TRS government has neglected the welfare of the people and left them to their own fate. He demanded the government to include Covid treatment in Aarogyasri scheme immediately and free treatment should be provided to the people in the form of reimbursement.

If possible, employment to one of the kin of the families, who lost their family member to Covid, should be provided along with ex-gratia. He gave a call to Congress leaders and cadre to get ready to protest to put further pressure on the government to address the issue.