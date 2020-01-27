Increase number of Basti Dawakhanas in Hyderabad to 350: KCR

Hyderabad: Number of Basti Dawakhanas in the GHMC limits are set to increase shortly. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who reviewed the functioning of Basti Dawakhanas on Sunday, has instructed officials to increase the number of Basti Dawakhanas from the present 118 to 350 within a month's time.

He felt they are rendering a great service to the poor in the State capital. The CM observed that 118 Basti Dawakhanas in the city are working very well and people are very happy with the services.

He wanted two Basti Dawakhanas to be established at least in each of the total 150 divisions in the GHMC limits.

"Create more Dawa khans in the places where there is a substantial population of the SCs, STs, minorities and BPL families," he said.