India emerging as global hub of horticulture: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Rajendranagar: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday delivered the Chancellor's address at the first Convocation of the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University in a virtual mode from Raj Nivas in Puducherry, where she holds an additional charge as the Lt Governor.



Speaking on the occasion she asserted, "Horticulture not just provides the necessary staple food for the natives but also helps them achieve sustainable development which is extremely important for nation building,"

She stated that the country is steadily emerging as the horticulture hub of the world and is said to be the 'fruit and vegetable basket of the world'. "Horticulture is going to be a major driver of growth in the years to come," she added. Thanking the ongoing pandemic she said that it has brought the world exceptionally closer to the importance of horticulture and stated that the farmers are taking good care of people's health. "This trend brings up the United Nations General Assembly to designate 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IVFV 2021)," she added. The Governor virtually presented convocation degrees, including 16 doctoral degrees, to a total of 529 students on the occasion of the university's first convocation.

Meanwhile, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, the Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR), who attended the event, said, "Horticulture crops constitute a significant segment of the total agricultural produce of the country. It is increasingly recognized as a sunrise sector owing to its potential in raising farm income, providing livelihood, nutritional security and getting foreign exchange through export."

Terming the convocation a historic day for SKLTSHU that coincides with the World Health Day, Vice Chancellor Dr B Neeraja Prabhakar said that a healthy body requires a balanced nutrient that primarily comes from vegetables and fruits. During the convocation four university gold medals awarded to B Sc (Hons) Horticulture to OGPA topper of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 pass out batches.

Four university gold medals awarded to M.Sc. Horticulture to OGPA toppers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 pass out batches. Similarly, gold medals of C Pramila and C Jeevan Raj Memorial were awarded to OGPA topper girls of M Sc Horticulture of 2016 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 pass-out batches. The university also conferred gold medals on four students who secured the highest OGPA among all in B Sc (Hons) Horticulture for the same corresponding year pass-outs.