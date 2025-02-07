“India is at the cusp of cognitive revolution”: Prof. Debashis Chatterjee

Hyderabad: “Neither artificial intelligence nor natural stupidity can access that core of our existence that starts with I am; I am is my existential reality," said Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode.

Delivering the 15th Foundation Day Lecture at ICFAI on Thursday, "No device can replicate this existential reality; it cannot be programmed. Our education is rooted in this (whole) journey of who this individual is, and pursuing this learning and for what purpose, it needs a new narrative”, added Prof. Chatterjee. He opined that the ancient India Universities such as Takshashila were based on philosophical and religious traditions.

According to Prof. Chatterjee, Indian Thought becomes even more relevant in contemporary India as we move from consumption to innovation. The only way to look at the economy of innovation is to look at the humungous population and convert that into human capital. The ability to see value in deficiencies and inadequacies and generate value from it is more important. Skills that grow out of inadequacies are not learnt in Universities. He focused on the need to discover skills over developing skills and bringing them to the fore of conventional thinking. On the enormous potential India has, Prof. Chatterjee asserted that the world can learn from India how to operate on scale and scope.

Prof. Chatterjee emphasized the importance of the English language in communicating Indian philosophy. He also highlighted the importance of setting global benchmarks in research excellence. Prof. Chatterjee concluded his speech by highlighting the three important roles that educational institutions play- research, teaching and consulting. He emphasized the importance of 'flexpertise' – expertise flexible enough to connect to the receiver of the value.

Dr C Rangarajan, Chancellor of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, presided over the function. In the context of ancient Indian Thought, he added that what was relevant thousands of years back may not be relevant in the present situation. Dr Rangarajan said it is important to identify the ancient Indian knowledge that is relevant in the modern age.

In his introductory address, Dr L S Ganesh, Vice Chancellor, highlighted the importance of Satyameva Jayate. He said the foundation of Indian Thought is the motto of Satyameva Jayate. He also encouraged students to give equal importance to 'inside-the-class learning' and 'outside-the-class learning'.

Sobha Rani Yasaswy, Chair Person, ICFAI Society, Dr. J Mahender Reddy, Distinguished Advisor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Prof. B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, Prof. Mendu Rammohan Rao, former Dean Emeritus of Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, Vishwanath Alluri, founder of IMI Soft Engineering and Secretary of J Krishnamurti Foundation, Prof Vijayalakshmi, Registrar, other dignitaries, students and faculty attended the lecture.