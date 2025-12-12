Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee shares heartfelt experience from her first visit to Ajmer Sharif

Mumbai: Jankee Parekh, wife of actor Nakuul Mehta, recently shared her heartfelt experience of visiting Ajmer Sharif for the first time.

Describing the moment she entered the shrine, Jankee said something instantly shifted— the noise faded, and a calm, divine energy surrounded her, leaving her feeling peaceful and spiritually uplifted. Taking to her Instagram handle, the star-wife posted a series of her photos with Nakuul and captioned them, “A trip full of prayers and a lot of gratitude. My first time at Ajmer Sharif. The moment I entered, something shifted… the noise dropped and there was this calm, divine energy I instantly felt.”

Jankee added, “I had so many thoughts, but my prayers kept coming back to the same things… our families and our babies. We spent the next day in Jaipur with great food and the best company. Thank you, @the_freckled_indian , for making this trip happen. It truly wouldn’t have been possible without you. Came back home carrying a little extra and letting go of a lot.”

The series of photos shows Nakuul and Jankee posing together inside Ajmer Sharif, along with their friends. She also shared snapshots of the food they enjoyed and other beautiful glimpses from their visit.

Meanwhile, the couple who tied the knot on January 28, 2012, had recently embraced parenthood for the second time. In August of this year, they welcomed their second child, a baby girl, whom they decided to name 'Rumi'. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor announced the arrival of their daughter on August 15 by sharing adorable photos from the hospital on social media.

The first picture showed their little son Sufi lovingly holding his baby sister in his arms. Another captured Nakuul gazing at his newborn daughter with pure affection. The final photo featured Jankee on the hospital bed, smiling joyfully as she posed for a selfie with her husband.

For the caption, Nakuul wrote, “She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025...Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it...@rasshi_ganeriwal.”

Nakuul and Jankee welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2021.