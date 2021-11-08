India needs good leadership: KCR

Hyderabad: The war of words between Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BJP is taking new twists and turns.



While the Chief Minister decided to counter the allegations made by the BJP state president and other senior leaders quoting official statistics every day, the BJP too has decided to counter the TRS and government's version.

KCR on Monday said the "lies" being propagated by BJP and the kind of "dirty language" the saffron party leaders were using against him had made him to react and take on the BJP as his government which had become a role model for the country cannot allow a few people to "destroy or derail the stable situation and path of development laid by the TRS government in last seven years".

The BJP retorted saying that the Chief Minister who could not stop neighbouring states from stealing water which belonged to Telangana had no right to challenge them.

The Chief Minister's assertion that India was awaiting a good leadership to lead the country towards the development path on the lines China and Singapore which had registered a robust all-round growth in a short period, is an indication of his "ambition," and that was why he was making all kinds of allegations against the BJP at the Centre, the state leaders alleged. Meanwhile, KCR at a press conference on Monday said he does not understand why BJP had become so nervous. "Do you want the federal front now itself," he asked. He said the BJP was resorting to panic reaction because TRS has started exposing their inefficiency in all respects. The country's GDP was even less than Pakistan and Bangladesh, the country's taxation policy was wrong, the power policy was unscientific. "There is nothing wrong with dreaming big for the good of the country," he said.

Explaining what he meant by wrong policies, he said one example was India which had abundant natural resources, water reserves and huge installed capacity of power generation facility was not able to fully utilise them. This shows the "inefficiency of the Centre. BJP is a narrow-minded party which does not know governance. It only believes in raking up religious issues or border issues to win votes. It can never come up with innovative ideas, he said.