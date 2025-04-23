  • Menu
India Summit to be held in Hyderabad on April 25 and 26

Hyderabad is set to host the India Summit on April 25 and 26, drawing participation from over 450 delegates representing more than 100 countries.

The high-profile event will feature key speeches from prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress. On the first day of the summit, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to deliver important addresses.

The second day will see speeches from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K. C. Venugopal, further highlighting the party's strategic vision and priorities.

The summit is expected to serve as a significant platform for international dialogue and cooperation, while also showcasing India’s role on the global stage.

