Indian Institute of Creative Technology to open centre in city

Hyderabad: The government of India would set up the Indian Institute of Creative Technology under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, and Hyderabad would also have one of the several regional centres to be established in the country.

This was announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju, who was talking to the media during the 16th edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), which was being organised by the Game Developers Association of India at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city. The Indian Institute of Creative Technology would be coming up in Mumbai, and the government’s equity would be 48 per cent and remaining by industry bodies like FICCI and CII.

Sanjay Jaju said that the institute has been running from a temporary campus in Mumbai and later would have a separate facility as the Maharashtra government has allocated land for this. This new institution will be serving as a hub for innovation, creativity, and talent. The gaming industry has been growing at a fast pace in the world.