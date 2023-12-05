Live
Just In
Secundrabad: Indian Navy pays homage to bravehearts
Secundrabad: Naval officials of Hyderabad station paid homage to the bravehearts on Navy Day at a poignant ceremony held at Veerula Sainika Smarak (War memorial), Parade Ground, Secunderabad, on Monday.
Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Station Commander (Navy) (Hyderabad), on behalf of the serving Naval fraternity, and Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd), President Navy Foundation (Hyderabad), on behalf of the Naval veterans, laid wreaths at the War Memorial.
Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the achievements and contributions of the Indian Navy to the country. It marks the day in 1971 when the Indian Navy conducted a successful Naval Operation, codenamed ‘Operation Trident’, during the Indo-Pakistan war, showcasing its strength and valour.
This day honours the bravery, dedication, and total commitment of the Indian Navy and its personnel in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and ensuring maritime security in the region.
Numerous outreach programmes and activities are also being conducted at Hyderabad station as part of Navy Week celebrations.