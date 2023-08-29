Indian origin UK dancers enthrall

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): IG (P&L) Ramesh Reddy has given a call that Indian culture and tradition should be promoted and expanded globally. Two sisters from Miryalaguda,Danda Annika Reddy andSrika Reddy, performed classical dance at a programme held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

Ramesh Reddy who attended the event praised that even though studying in the UK, the girls performed Bharat Natyam in homeland with patriotism. Another guest,director of handlooms and textiles AuluguVarshini, stated that it is laudable that parents of the girls Danda Srinivas Reddy and Naditha who are serving as doctors in UK brought up their children with Indian values and got them trained in classical dance. The performance of sisters won the applause of audience. Bhartha Natyam master Srikanth Subramanyam also participated in the programme.