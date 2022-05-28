India’s first green traffic junction to come up in Hyd

Hyderabad: Police in the city has taken an initiative to decrease carbon emissions. The country's first green traffic junction will be built in Hyderabad. 150 traffic crossings will be made more environmentally friendly and for this, an agreement has been made with Google. Changes and enhancements to the junction signalling system will reduce the toxins generated by automobiles, such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide.

The Green Traffic Junction is currently being designed and tested by Google in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Haifa, Israel. If improvements are made to the signalling system based on this data, motorists' waiting time at junctions will be decreased.

During the week, traffic bottlenecks at the Green Traffic Junction in the Israeli city of Haifa were reduced by 2%. According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, an agreement has been reached with Google to launch the country's first green traffic junction.