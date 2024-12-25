Indiramma House Survey should be done transparently: Veerlapalli

Shadnagar: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar emphasised the need to conduct the Indiramma House Survey transparently.

On Tuesday, the MLA, along with MPDO Bansilal and other officials, reviewed the survey process in the villages of Chinchod and Devunipalli in Farooqnagar mandal in Shadnagar constituency.

They met with the poor without houses in the village and inquired about their issues. The MLA stated that the Indiramma House Survey should be conducted meticulously to ensure that eligible poor individuals benefit from it.

He accused the previous BRS government of deceiving the poor by promising double-bedroom houses. He explained that the Congress government is working with the welfare of the poor as its primary goal. He urged the officials to identify the poor based on the survey and ensure that every eligible individual receives an Indiramma house. Farooqnagar mandal Congress party president Challa Srikanth Reddy, Balraj Goud, Seenu Naik, activists, and villagers were present on the occasion.