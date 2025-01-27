Indiramma rule is a role model for nation: Minister Ponguleti

Hanamkonda: “Indiramma’s governance is considered a role model for the nation;every promise made before the elections is being fulfilled,” said Revenue, Housing, and I & PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday.

Speaking at distribution ceremonies in Hasanparthy mandal’s Pembarthi and Dharmasagar mandal’s Kyathampalli village panchayat offices for schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, new ration cards, and Indiramma housing projects, he stated that government schemes are being delivered to the rightful beneficiaries only. He added that if any ineligible individual receives benefits, the schemes will be stopped immediately. He remarked that the government has completed one year and is now stepping into its second year. Despite financial challenges, the government is striving to ensure that welfare schemes reach the people. Reddy emphasided that, as per Rahul Gandhi’s assurances during the Warangal Farmers’ Declaration meeting, the government is prioritising farmers’ welfare.

MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, KR Nagaraju, and Warangal West MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy noted that even though the State is burdened with debts of `7 lakh crore, the government is working tirelessly for public welfare and development. They urged the minister to sanction an additional 2,500 Indiramma houses in constituencies with a higher Dalit population.