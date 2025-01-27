Live
- Bobby Deol FL from ‘HHVM’ unveiled; no changes in release date
- Ramesh Studios grand opening marks a new milestone in the film industry
- ‘Nelamma Thalle’ from ‘Agathya’unveils cultural heritage
- Adani Wilmar clocks 105 pc profit jump in Q3, revenue rises 31 pc
- Student dies in SC boys' hostel
- TCS is all set to commence its operation in 90 days in Vizag
- Focus on advancing career counseling & student mental health
- Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas
- Union Budget 2025: What to Expect on Tax Exemptions and Deductions
- iPhone 17 May Retain the Dynamic Island Design: Details
Just In
Indiramma rule is a role model for nation: Minister Ponguleti
“Indiramma’s governance is considered a role model for the nation;every promise made before the elections is being fulfilled,” said Revenue, Housing, and I & PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday.
Hanamkonda: “Indiramma’s governance is considered a role model for the nation;every promise made before the elections is being fulfilled,” said Revenue, Housing, and I & PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday.
Speaking at distribution ceremonies in Hasanparthy mandal’s Pembarthi and Dharmasagar mandal’s Kyathampalli village panchayat offices for schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, new ration cards, and Indiramma housing projects, he stated that government schemes are being delivered to the rightful beneficiaries only. He added that if any ineligible individual receives benefits, the schemes will be stopped immediately. He remarked that the government has completed one year and is now stepping into its second year. Despite financial challenges, the government is striving to ensure that welfare schemes reach the people. Reddy emphasided that, as per Rahul Gandhi’s assurances during the Warangal Farmers’ Declaration meeting, the government is prioritising farmers’ welfare.
MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, KR Nagaraju, and Warangal West MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy noted that even though the State is burdened with debts of `7 lakh crore, the government is working tirelessly for public welfare and development. They urged the minister to sanction an additional 2,500 Indiramma houses in constituencies with a higher Dalit population.