Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Progress of Polavaram Project

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently visited the Polavaram project to assess the ongoing construction work. During his visit, he sought detailed updates from officials regarding the status of the coffer dam and the ECRF Gap-1 and Gap-2 works.

Prior to his ground inspection, the Chief Minister took an aerial tour of the project area. His visit was met with a warm reception from Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, several MLAs, and other public representatives, who welcomed him with enthusiasm.