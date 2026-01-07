US warns citizens about possible China-linked suspicious seed packages

New Delhi: The US has warned citizens in the state of Texas and elsewhere to remain vigilant as unsolicited packages containing unidentified seeds, likely from China, continue to arrive at their doorsteps.

Texas Border Business reports that since February 2025, Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has collected seed deliveries at 109 locations across the Lone Star State, “totaling 1,101 packs of unsolicited seeds”.

While small in appearance, these packages represent a serious and ongoing threat to the nation’s agricultural biosecurity, said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

“At a glance, this might seem like a small problem, but this is a seriousbusiness. The possible introduction of an invasive species to the state via these seeds poses real risks to Texas families and the agriculture industry. We need everyone to report these packages when they arrive so the contents may be gathered and disposed of properly,” Commissioner Miller was quoted as saying.

It has also been discovered that the mystery seed resurgence was not limited to Texas.

“Similar examples surfaced across the country in 2025, including reports from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The last unsolicited seed package collection in Texas was conducted on December 29, 2025,” said the report.

China was yet to react to the report.

TDA first became aware of the issue in early February when a resident in Clute, Texas, received an unsolicited package sent from China, containing unidentified seeds and an unknown liquid.

TDA immediately warned the residents to exercise extreme caution if they receive packages of unknown origin.

“Due to the risk of introducing an invasive species or other concerns, these mystery seeds could pose a significant threat to agriculture and agricultural producers,” said the report, quoting TDA officials.



