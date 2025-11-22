Indiramma sarees for all eligible women: MLA Aadi

Rajanna-Sircilla: The State government’s flagship initiative, Indiramma Mahila Shakti, aimed at strengthening women’s social and economic status, gained further momentum on Friday with the launch of saree distribution under the theme ‘Mahila Unnati… Telangana Pragati’ at Malyala village in Chandurthi mandal. Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas and In-charge District Collector Garima Agrawal participated in the event and distributed sarees to eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Aadi Srinivas said the programme reflects Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s broader vision to transform one crore women across the State into financially empowered individuals, describing it as a mission to make “one crore women into crorepatis.”

He said the sarees are being distributed as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and every woman possessing a ration card is eligible.

“The sky is half held up by women, which is why the blue saree—symbolising the blue sky—was chosen,” he said. The MLA added that 1.45 lakh women in Rajanna-Sircilla district would receive the sarees, including those who are not part of any Self-Help Group (SHG).

Affirming the government’s commitment to public welfare, he highlighted measures such as 200 units of free electricity, free bus travel for women in RTC services, the enhanced ₹10 lakh Aarogyasri health cover, and the sanction of new ration cards for eligible families.

Srinivas said construction under the new Indiramma Housing Scheme is progressing swiftly, adding that beneficiaries will receive ₹5 lakh in four instalments.

Women’s SHGs are being encouraged to take up economic activities, including the operation of paddy procurement centres. He assured that a rice mill would be sanctioned for SHG members in Chandurthi mandal if they come forward.

He also noted that Malyala’s long-pending demand for a bank had been fulfilled and announced that the ongoing

Chandurthi–Mothkuravupeta road development would be completed soon.

In her address, Collector Garima Agrawal said the large orders generated through the Indiramma saree programme have given a significant boost to the Sircilla handloom and textile sector, enabling local weavers to secure steady employment.

She said it was a matter of pride that sarees being distributed statewide are produced in the district itself. Representatives from SHGs of 32 districts recently visited the production units and expressed appreciation for the quality and colour standards, she added.

Agrawal said the government has expanded SHG membership eligibility to include girls aged 15–18 years and women above 60 years, thereby widening the platform for inclusive empowerment.

The district has witnessed the addition of 5,560 new

SHG members in recent months. Women’s groups are also being entrusted with responsibilities such as school infrastructure works under the Amma Adarsha Pathashala initiative, management of Indiramma housing allotments, and distribution of uniform sarees for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

The programme saw participation from Market Committee Chairman Chelukala Tirupati, Vice-Chairman Bojja Mallesham, DRDO Seshadri, Trainee Deputy Collector Nikhita, Tahsildar Bhupathi and other officials.