Indo-American Chamber of Commerce TS & AP elects new body

Hyderabad: The Telangana and AP chapters of the India-America bilateral trade body, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) elected its new body under the leadership of Dr Ramkumar Rudrabhatla, as chairman, at a meeting held this weekend here. The new body was unanimously elected for 2021- and 2022. The major objectives of IACC, Dr Ramkumar said is to promote Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. The IACC promotes bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives.

Speaking on his election, Rudrabhatla emphasized that the focus of the new committee would be on promoting innovative start-ups to global markets. "We would also be promoting women-led start-ups. The pandemic compelled several working women to seek alternate means of livelihood, including promotion of start-ups. The IACC shall endeavour to encourage and integrate such women entrepreneurs to international markets. Besides that, it shall promote "local to global" initiatives of the Centre, especially in clean environment products. Dr Rudrabhatla is the MD of P & P Nexgen Tech Pvt. Ltd. He succeeds Vijaya Sai Meka, MD of S & S Green Projects Ltd. Dr Rudrabhatla held senior management positions in several MNCs and was a consultant with the World Bank projects. His experience covers Singapore, the US, Middle East and India. While C Narayana Rao was elected as senior vice-chairman and Sourabh Jain as the second vice chairman. The other office bearers elected include Avinash Babu. Chukkapalli, director, Phoenix Infocity Pvt Ltd; S V V N Apparao, CFO, Natco Pharma Ltd; CH. Rajagopal Choudary, chairman, Devi Fisheries Ltd; K Ganesh Subudhi, CFO, K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Ltd, Anvesh Dasari, vice-president, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Sreedevi Devi Reddy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange (SR Foundation) and B Bapiraju, MD, Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.