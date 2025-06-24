Induction Training Highlights Role of MLHPs in Strengthening Rural Health Services

Gadwal: A one-day MLHP Induction Training and Review Meeting commenced today at 10:30 AM at the IDOC office in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The event marked an important step in strengthening the functioning of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs through the active involvement and training of Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs).

The meeting was inaugurated and led by the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr. SK Siddappa, who was joined by key program officers including Dr. J. Sandhya Kiranmai, Dr. Prasoonarani, Dr. G. Raju, and Dr. Rizwana Tanveer.

In his address, Dr. SK Siddappa emphasized the importance of punctuality and discipline among MLHP staff stationed at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. He urged all MLHP personnel to strictly adhere to their duty timings and actively oversee the implementation of various health programs at the grassroots level.

Furthermore, he instructed MLHPs to:

Visit villages in the afternoon for supervision and community health outreach.

Ensure daily OP (Outpatient) services and health activities are properly conducted.

Upload all activities, including health camps and daily reports, to the Ayushman Arogya Mandir portal for transparent and timely monitoring.

The review meeting witnessed participation from:

Medical Officers,

MLHP staff from all 67 health centers in the district,

Where MLHPs were absent, respective ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) attended on their behalf,

And other district health department officials.

This initiative aims to strengthen primary healthcare delivery, ensure efficient implementation of health schemes, and enhance accountability among frontline health staff in Jogulamba Gadwal district.