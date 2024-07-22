Inflow to Bhadrachalam increases, second warning issued with water at 46.40 ft

The Godavari river in Bhadrachalam is currently experiencing high water levels, with the flood flow reaching 10,68,602 cusecs and the water level reaching 46.40 feet. As a result, a second hazard warning has been issued by officials, who will consider issuing a further warning if the water level exceeds 48 feet. In response to the rising waters, the gates of the Taliperu project in Bhadradri Kothagudem district are being lifted, with 62932 cusecs of water being released.

Additionally, the Illandu division is also facing flooding, with rivers overflowing and several streams, including Kinnerasani, Jalleru, Mallanna, and Seven Melika, flowing in Gundala and Allapalli mandals. Thirteen villages have been impacted by the floods in this region.

In Mahbubnagar district, the Priyadarshini Jurala project is also overflowing, with the water level reaching 317.210 m out of its full capacity of 318.516 m. The water storage in the project has reached 7.115 tmc out of its full capacity of 9.657 tmc, with an inflow of 1,42,000 cusecs and an outflow of 1,33,497 cusecs. To manage the situation, authorities have opened 27 gates related to the project.

As the flooding continues to impact various parts of the region, residents are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.