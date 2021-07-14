Inoculation to immigrants is top priority: MP Arvind

Nizamabad : Lok Sabha MP Dharmapuri Arvind has directed the officials concerned to give priority of giving vaccination to those, who migrate abroad for livelihood and higher education.

The MP reviewed the ongoing Central government funded welfare and development programmes on national health mission, civil supplies, national highways, Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Gram Sadak Yojana etc at DISH meeting at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

District Development and Coordinating Committee, of which District Collector C Narayana Reddy is the Member Secretary, held a contentious discussion on a number of issues.

MP Arvind said steps should be taken to complete the new oxygen plants as soon as possible as per the Central government norms. He demanded that staff nurses recruited through outsourcing should not be removed from job. He resolute at the meeting that the staff nurses, who quit private jobs during first and second phases of Covid-19 and came to government service under outsourcing and performed admirable duties, should be supported by adding employment to them.

Stating that due to the shortage of doctors at Dichpalli Government Hospital, medical treatment was carried out with private doctors, Arvind objected to the fact that most of the fees were paid in cash by patients to private doctors. He asked the Collector to take action against the DM&HO in this regard.

The MP questioned the board and officials for misusing the deposits of members in co-operative societies and alleged that Tallarampur Society in Ergatla mandal was collecting deposits and constructing them illegally.

District Co-ordinating Officer Simhachalam replied that the societies would be directed to repay the deposit amounts of the members.

He said the Rice Mill Function Hall warehouse office at Thalarampur Society had undertaken other constructions, which were found against the rules and those responsible were identified. He explained that steps would be taken to sell these assets and repay their deposits to the depositors with the permission of the government if necessary.

The MP said that through Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme, they were providing free rice to 4,06,000 beneficiaries through ration shops in the district during the corona epidemic outbreak. Similarly, 16,400 new ration cards were approved.

MP Arvind asked the State government to send proposals for release of funds to make payments to landowners in connection with the completion of land acquisition for the construction of Madhavnagar Railway Overbridge. He asked to take steps to make payments as soon as the funds arrive and start these works.

District Collector Narayana Reddy explained various problems of the members on this occasion. The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Chitra Mishra and Chandrasekhar, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, DRDO Chander Nayak, district officials, committee members and public representatives.